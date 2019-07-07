SWB Game Notes

ROCHESTER RED WINGS (43-43) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (50-37)

Game 1: RHP Drew Hutchison (6-4, 5.31) vs. RHP Raynel Espinal (4-7, 4.24)

Game 2: TBA vs. LHP Stephen Tarpley (4-0, 1.75)

| Game No. 88 & 89 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | July 7, 2019 | First Pitch 10:35 a.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (July 5, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders used two runs in the seventh inning to force extras, before scoring four times in the bottom of the eighth inning to valiantly comeback against the Rochester Red Wings Friday night at PNC Field. The comeback victory in game two of the doubleheader earned a split against Rochester, and it was their eighth walk-off win of the season.

The Red Wings scored three times in the top of the eighth inning off J.P. Feyeresien to put the RailRiders in a difficult situation entering the bottom of the frame. With Thairo Estrada as the pace-of-play runner at second base to begin the inning, Ryan McBroom, Breyvic Valera and Trey Amburgey notched three straight hits to plate a pair of runs and knock Ian Kroll from the game, trailing just 6-5.

As Jake Reed entered out of the bullpen, Zack Zehner came to bat for the RailRiders with Valera- the tying run- at third base and Amburgey at first. He laced a groundball single to left-centerfield that not only plated Valera to tie the game, but allowed Amburgey to go first-to-third as the winning run with still no outs in the inning. Rochester elected to intentionally walk Billy Burns to load the bases, and that set the stage for Ryan Lavarnway's walk-off sac fly to shallow left field to score Amburgey and secure one of the more thrilling wins at PNC Field in 2019.

EXTRAS-EXTRAS, READ ALL ABOUT IT: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won a thrilling 8-inning affair in game two of Friday's doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings. With the win, SWB is now 8-1 in extra-innings games this season, one year after going 5-7 (.417) in such games last year. The Columbus Clippers are 8-0 in extra-inning games this season, with the Round Rock Express (9-3) the only team in Triple-A with more wins in extras this year. In their 9G of extra-inning baseball, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is batting 13-for-24 (.542 AVG), with 3 2B, 3 HR (.917 SLG), 16 RBI and 6 BB (.613 OBP) for a 1.530 OPS.

RECORD WATCH: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders did not hit a home run Friday night and have homered in just one of their last five games dating back to the start of the week in Pawtucket. The one game in which they homered was Wednesday in which they hit three to bring the season total up to 135 (1.59 HR/G), which eclipses the 132 they hit all of last season (0.96 HR/G). In 2017 the team hit 153 HR which was a few shy of the 164 (1.15 HR/G) the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons hit in 1998 when they set the franchise record in a 142-game season. With the new baseball in Triple-A, a number of records will be under assault as the calendar turns to August, including Slugging Percentage which is at .489 entering Friday night, well ahead of the .449 mark put up in 1998.

BRINGING THE HEAT: J.P. Feyereisen tossed a scoreless ninth inning Monday night to close out a 5-1 win over the PawSox, before bumping into trouble in his appearance in the 8th inning Friday. Over his previous 9G, spanning 12.0 shutout IP, Feyereisen has allowed just 4 H (4-for-40, .100 BAA), 1 BB (0.42 WHIP) and struck out 21 batters (15.8 K/9). In the process he has lowered his season ERA from 3.04 to 2.09 as he was nominated to his second mid-season All-Star team (2016 Eastern League All-Star Game, Akron RubberDucks). For the season, Feyereisen is second among all International League relievers in Batting Average Against (.162 BAA), Strikeout Rate (13.83 K/9) and is second in lowest baserunner rate (9.15 baserunners/9).

MAKING MOVES: With under 60 games remaining in the regular season, the five teams looking up at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are looking to make moves in the standings. The RailRiders simply keep looking to make (roster) moves. As the calendar turned to July, SWB had made 167 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 131 total moves through June (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves during the regular season. With 18 more moves over the first five days of July to bring the total to 185, SWB is averaging 2.13 moves/game this season.

IT'S HERE: The entire International League has exactly zero days remaining until the unofficial midway point of the season with the Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso, Texas. Last season's All-Star Break fell after game 87 of the season- it is expected to fall after game 89 for SWB this year- and the RailRiders were 46-41 (.529) on the year and 5.5 games in back of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for first place in the division who were 52-36 (.591).

