Scranton Sweeps Sunday's Doubleheader from Wings

July 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The All-Star Break has come at just the right time for the Red Wings who were swept by the Scranton/WB RailRiders in Sunday's doubleheader in Moosic, PA. The Wings lost 6-3 in Game One before falling 7-4 in the night cap.

The Wings (42-44) had leads in both games - including a 4-0 lead in Game Two after a three-run homer from Jimmy Kerrigan.

But, the first-place RailRiders rallied of the Wings bullpen, scoring two in the fourth and four in the fifth to take control of the game.

Brent Rooker gave the Wings a 1-0 lead in the first inning with his 14th homer of the year.

It was a Jaylin Davis second inning home run in the opener that gave Rochester a 2-1 lead.

But, the biggest blow in Game One was a three-run blast off the bat of Zack Zehner in the third inning that gave the RailRiders a 6-2 lead.

Drew Hutchison took the loss for the Wings in the opener allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits - three of which left the yard.

Yeltsin Encarnacion just called up from Single-A Cedar Rapids with the promotions of Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade Jr went 3-for-3 with three singles and a run scored in his Triple-A debut in Game Two.

The Wings open the second half of the season on Thursday with a doubleheader against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Frontier Field.

International League Stories from July 7, 2019

