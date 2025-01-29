Swarm Travel to Vegas for the First Time

January 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







Duluth, GA - The Georgia Swarm (4-3) will face the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (2-5) for the first time on Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT) inside Lee's Family Forum This game marks the second annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Night, held in honor of Desert Dogs' Head Coach and GM Shawn Williams' son Tucker, who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in December 2014. The Swarm and Desert Dogs will wear special lime green jerseys, with proceeds from a game-worn jersey auction benefiting pediatric oncology research.

For the Swarm, the game presents an opportunity to stop their three-game losing streak, most recently suffering a heartbreaking 12-11 overtime loss to the Calgary Roughnecks. The Swarm's offensive power, led by Lyle Thompson, the league's top scorer, and supported by Bryan Cole and Andrew Kew remains a major threat. With new offense changes with adding Miles Thompson last week, offense needs to find a way to score at the back of net. Offense consistency as well as breaking close leagues will be kept for this team to exceed. However, the team's defense will need to improve if they're to overcome the Desert Dogs. Can goaltender Brett Dobson find his rhythm again? Will top defensive man Adam Wiedemann be back protect at the net this weekend after injury back on December 29th against Colorado? The question will remain if the Swarm's bye week has brought the team back that we last saw at the start of the year.

The Desert Dogs, coming off a strong 12-10 win over the San Diego Seals, are building momentum after finding chemistry, with Jack Hannah continuing his impressive performance, contributing a hat trick and five assists in the last game. Goalie Justin Geddie played a pivotal role with 43 saves, and the Desert Dogs' recent trick plays and solid teamwork will be key factors in this matchup.

The Swarm will return home on February 7th for their fifth home stand game and only home game in February. They will take on the Colorado Mammoth for a rematch at 7:30 in Duluth, GA.

