Warriors' Lockdown Defence Powers Franchise-Record Goals Against

January 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors' defence continues to flourish this season, setting the tone for each game with relentless effort, selflessness, and physicality.

Whether it's diving to block shots, forcing turnovers, or controlling the tempo, the defensive unit has become the backbone of the team's success.

The Warriors' stingy defence was on display in Week 9 against the Ottawa Black Bears, where the Warriors allowed just four goals - a franchise record. The defensive clinic included three power play goals against and only one at even strength, underscoring the group's discipline and execution.

The team's defensive structure is built from the back end out, led by a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talent.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky talks about communication and trust being the cornerstones of defensive success. The group has strong communication on the floor and believe in each other.

Having a good goaltender in the NLL is critical and the Warriors have Aden Walsh who is leading the league in goals-against average (9.00) and boasting a solid .799 save percentage. Walsh has been instrumental in the Warriors' recent success, which includes seven consecutive home wins and a 10-5 record stretching back to last season when Walsh took over the Warriors starting goalie job.

Walsh says his confidence and feel for the pro game continue to grow every week.

"Miles ahead [of last season]. Just experience, being out there, getting a feel for the environment, and just with the group of guys we have now, it's really easy to go out there and play confidently," Walsh said.

Malawsky praised the 24-year-old netminder's composure in high-pressure moments, showing a high level of maturity for a young goaltender.

"Wise beyond his years really, he's really coming around," Malawsky said. "When their goalie at the other end makes a huge stop, a lot of times a young goalie will get a little nervous and think 'I've got to match that,' but he stayed mentally disciplined and just made the next save - kept it simple. When our defence gets in front of stuff and he makes the stops, that gives our offence a lot of confidence."

Helping the defence be as prepared as possible, Defensive Assistant Coach Rob Williams and Director of Player Development and Goalie Coach Tyler Richards put in countless hours with the players on film and making sure everyone understands the game plan.

"They've got those guys dialed in," Malawsky said.

Through seven games, the defence has collected 506 loose balls this season and blocked 56 shots, including game-high performances of 16 blocks against the Calgary Roughnecks in December, and 13 blocks against the Colorado Mammoth in Week 1. The unit has also forced key turnovers, including 17 against the Roughnecks, which is a season-high and third place for game-highs around the league.

The defensive dominance has fueled the Warriors' transition game, with Owen Grant and Reid Bowering leading the NLL in transition goals. OG has tallied nine goals this season, while Bowering has added five; proving the defence's ability to turn stops into scoring opportunities. The defence has scored 19 of Vancouver's 71 goals this season.

"It has a lot to do with execution. We've always been a team that runs, but we are also possession-first so there's a time and place to run. Our guys know how to control momentum, we've been pretty firm with that," Malawsky said.

Forward Adam Charalambides sees firsthand in practice how the Warriors' defence sharpens the entire team.

"It's very hard to get to the middle against our own defence," Charalambides laughed. "[Brett] Mydske knocks me over quite frequently, [Matt] Beersy, same thing. Then [Ryan] Dilks is just, probably one of the craftiest guys in the league with taking away the ball and staying on hips."

Faceoff specialist Alec Stathatkis has been a difference-maker for the Warriors. Drafted 40th overall (third round) in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft, the former University of Denver standout has excelled in his rookie season. Stathakis has won 63% of his faceoffs (103 of 163) and had a career-best performance last week against the Black Bears, winning 13 of 17 draws (76.5%). He has a nose for the ball, showing his ability to secure possession with his gritty work all over the floor, scooping up 53 loose balls and has blocking two shots so far.

The heart and selflessness the defence plays with gives the offence confidence to battle just as hard, leaving everything they have on the floor every game.

As the season progresses, the Warriors' defence will remain a foundation of their game.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.