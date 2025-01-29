Player Transactions
January 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Caelan Mander and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Colby Bowman from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Colby Bowman to the Practice Player List
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Gowah Abrams to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Tyden Redlick on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)
The San Diego Seals have signed James Reilly to a one year agreement.
