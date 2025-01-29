Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week: Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Carter Flowers

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to honor Carter Flowers as the first High School Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany of the 2024-2025 season. Flowers has shown his commitment to athletics, to his community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. Flowers was honored during the FireWolves' home game on Saturday, November 30 for his accomplishments on and off the field.

Carter Flowers - Schalmont High School - Senior - Cross Country

Flowers won the Section 2 Class C State Championship for Cross Country this past November. He has won league titles, Section 2 titles, and is now a state champion. He set a personal record of 15:32 in his State Title race.

Congratulations to Carter! The FireWolves wish him continued success in the classroom and on the field this sports season. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's -Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

The Albany FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears for Indigenous Celebration Night.

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

