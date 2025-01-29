Mammoth Look to Keep Rolling During Y2K Showdown vs. Toronto Rock

WOW, what a difference one goal can make! On the scoreboard, in the locker room and trickling throughout the greater Denver lacrosse community. And after seeing the Mammoth pull out a stunning last-minute victory over the Rochester Knighthawks last weekend, it sure feels good to be on the right side of the one-goal deficit! Eventually claiming the 11-10 final after seeing Zed Williams put a fiery exclamation mark on the scoresheet with less than three seconds remaining, Colorado is now 5-3 entering its Week 10 showdown against the Toronto Tock.

In a contest where each and every conversion was needed to pull off the dramatic win, fellow B.C. boys in Eli McLaughlin (4g, 1a) and Will Malcom (3g, 1a) added another hat trick to their growing 2025 resumes while setting the tone for the Mammoth's offensive flow last weekend. Forwards Connor Kelly (1g, 3a) and Zed Williams (1g, 0a) each chipped in goals as the righties got in on the fun as well, but it was defensemen Owen Rahn (1g, 1a) and Tim Edwards (1g, 0a) who could ultimately be credited for the win just the same, as the back-enders pushed the pace in transition while ensuring the D unit showed off their finishing skills just the same. Colorado's offense has been producing a bit more than years past this season - So, if the defensive core can continue to bring the ball up the floor and pepper a few transition goals in the mix, it's clear the Mammoth can continue to operate as one of the league's most balanced units out there.

Improving to 2-2 on the road, combining Saturday's victory over the Knighthawks with a Week 2 win in Las Vegas, the team successfully surpassed its road win total from the 2023-24 campaign, having turned in a franchise-worst 1-8 record away from Ball Arena. With five games remaining outside the LOUD HOUSE, Colorado will look to pick up at least two or three additional wins should they hope to host a first round playoff game in Denver. Of course, the second win on the road wasn't the only benchmark that involved last season, as the Mammoth solidified its fifth win in just eight games after producing just five wins over the course of the 18-game regular season last season. It's never been about looking in the rearview for this squad. But it's these small wins and reflection opportunities that continue to put the team's odd non-playoff season to bed while continuing to churn the coals for what seems to be a potentially promising campaign here in 2025.

Entering this weekend's showcase against the red, white and blue Toronto Rock ranked NO. 4 overall in the league's standings, Colorado has established a 3-1 record at Ball Arena this year, a mark they will look to improve on Saturday night during a rare nationally televised matchup, as two of the league's most storied franchises prepare to duke it out beneath the ESPNU spotlight.

And anytime you bring an NLL-leading 104 goals for into the matchup, you're going to be feeling damn good about your odds of keeping things rolling. Officially averaging 13 goals per contest this season, Colorado has combined to produce just 10 and 11 goals during its past two performances. Which is both an ode to quality goaltending opponents and a bit of expected regression after seeing 15 and 19-goal outliers earlier this season. That said, the offense should be feeling confident after executing the final set to play last weekend, which propelled the team to being two games above .500. And while beating Rochester may not have been as fun as beating on an old Western rival, the win could serve as a monumental victory here in a few months, pending how the league's postseason picture plays out.

Which brings us to another brief peak at the NLL standings! The Buffalo Bills remain undefeated atop the charts, currently 5-0 ahead of their showdown against the Albany FireWolves this weekend, which serves as an NLL Finals rematch from last year. From there, there's a tier of five-win teams comprising of the (5-2) Philadelphia Wings, (5-2) Saskatchewan Rush and your (5-3) Colorado Mammoth. It's always good to be in amongst competitive company - But at the same time, the Mammoth are one of four teams which may be in the sights of squads around the circuit. It's far too early to suggest each of these teams will qualify for the postseason. Hell, we wouldn't be shocked to see one or two of these units fall out of contention, knowing how close games and teams are around the league. Colorado will likely need to win at least five of its last ten games to find themselves above the cutline. Should the team want to host a playoff game inside Ball Arena, they'll likely need 11 or 12 wins, meaning six or seven wins are needed throughout the final 10-game stretch.

From there, the standings are littered with four, three and two-win teams. It's the four-win pack of the (4-3) Vancouver Warriors, (4-3) Georgia Swarm and (4-3) Ottawa Black Bears that represent the teams currently on Colorado tail. And knowing the Mammoth will play each of these squads during the back half of their season means these are games worth circling when it comes to postseason seeding. Entering Week 10 with two or three wins isn't necessarily a death sentence in relation to qualifying for the playoffs. Especially when you consider literally half of the league is below the four-win mark right now. But these basement-dwelling units will need to turn things around sooner than later if they hope to be competing in May or beyond. We wouldn't doubt two or three of the currently bottom-7 teams find their way into the postseason come April's end. The key for Colorado here isn't to be looking ahead, either. It's time for the burgundy boys to lock in on Toronto, one of the very teams who experienced a slow start yet have amassed probable odds to creep their way back into the picture since drumming up its two-game win streak.

Indeed, Toronto started the season slow, dropping the first five matchups on the year as the team was dealing with a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball. And while the squad's first two results were a bit one-sided, dropping 11-5 and 15-4 decisions, it hasn't been all slop for the Rock in 2025. Later dropping two consecutive one-goal games during their next two contests before suffering a two-goal loss at Buffalo, they've been in their share of close calls, albeit on the wrong side of the scoreboard. This team is much better than its record suggests.

Able to dial it up lately as the Injured Reserve List continues to shrink (though the team just designated former DU standout Mark Matthews to the Season-Ending Injured Reserve List this week), Toronto is travelling west with a two-game win streak to their credit (against quality opponents in Calgary and Saskatchewan), thus making them a bit more of a force to be reckoned with during Saturday's showcase, which is set to air live on ESPNU. The matchup between the two historical juggernauts represents the first time Colorado has hosted Toronto since 2019. Owning an 8-4 all-time regular season record against the Rock, Colorado notched its franchise-first win against the unit some 22 years ago, with the Mammoth claiming a dramatic 13-12 overtime win as the team made its debut inside the LOUD HOUSE.

That said, Toronto has captured wins in the two most recent meetups between the teams, victorious last year when Colorado travelled to Oakville, Ontario and again back in 2019 when the Rock visited Ball Arena. Of course, when you've got a guy like Connor Kelly tied with a talent like Lyle Thompson atop the league's goal-scoring charts with 22 each, respectively, Mammoth fans have nearly two dozen reasons to believe Kelly can kickstart the righties once more. Continuing to pace the team in overall scoring with 44 points (22g, 22a), he's a perfect 1:1 ahead of the Week 10 clash, not an easy feat to manage when you're trying to light the net on fire more nights than not. And while Mammoth fans have gotten accustomed to the likes of Ryan Lee, Eli McLaughlin and company leading the charge, it's Will Malcom who currently flanks Kelly as the team's second-hottest stick to date. Up to 40 points (20g, 20a) during his first season back in Colorado, he's also got a mirroring 1:1 ratio as he continues to use his shiftiness to score and advanced lacrosse IQ to connect with teammates in the set. He's been an awesome addition to the O-zone and one of the biggest reasons Colorado has been one of the hottest teams in the league this season.

Which is, of course, no disrespect to Ryan Lee (10g, 29a), Connor Robinson (13g, 22a), Eli McLaughlin (15g, 19a) and Zed Williams (12g, 16a), who are each at or above the 28-point mark eight games into the season. Potentially more important, each of the team's Top 6 options have already surpassed the 10-goal mark, making it rather evident that the team hasn't been afraid to share the rock.

Continuing to operate as team QB, Lee has amassed 29 helpers on the season, which keeps him tied with Buffalo's Josh Byrne for the ninth-most in the league, while Kelly's 44 points are good for the No. 9 spot amongst NLL scorers so far. And wouldn't you know it, Mammoth captain and stalwart defenseman Robert Hope continues to pace the league with 83 loose balls while remaining tied for third in the caused turnover (13) and block shot (12) categories. And while we're bragging on our guys, it's hard not to include Dillon Ward, who remains ranked Top 6 in both goals-against average (11.08) and save percentage (.788) while bringing the third-most saves (327) into Saturday's showdown. The Wall is back - And when he's got a high-powered offense to combine with his typically stalwart defensive unit, he's who you want in net.

That said, the Rock will show up with a sincere effort, as they're borderline desperate to pick up what would be their third win of the season and third-straight. Yet, it's not often a team's leading scorer has just 27 points heading into a Week 10 showdown. But that's exactly the case for the Rock, as Josh Dawick remains atop the team's scoring charts with 14 goals and a team-high 13 assists. For some additional context, Colorado has six different players with 28+ points on the roster compared to zero for Toronto (Kelly, Malcom, Lee, Robinson, McLaughlin, Williams), so if it wasn't clear that Toronto has struggled a bit offensively this season, it should be now. Making our way down the roster, forward Chris Boushy (15g, 10a) is the only other man with 20+ points on the team to date, which includes his team-high 15 tallies. Corey Small (17 points: 6g, 11a), Brian Cameron (15 points: 7g, 8a) and Dan Craig (13 points: 5g, 8a) have operated as the team's secondary scorers with Mark Matthews in and out of the lineup and with "Captain America" Tom Schreiber missing the team's first four contests. Up to 14 points (6g, 8a) through his first three games back, he's coming off an encouraging six-point (3g, 3a) performance during the team's win over the Calgary Roughnecks.

When it comes to back-enders, the team has a healthy mix of personnel surrounding goaltender Nick Rose. However, it was defenseman Elijah Gash who was responsible for a knockout punch a few weekends back which made the league go viral throughout media circles throughout North America and beyond. Something Mammoth personnel might keep in the back of their minds throughout Saturday's sixty-minute showcase. Rose is floating in the middle of league rankings this season, mostly in part to the team's mentioned slow start. Just one spot back from Ward in the league's goals-against average tracker (11.13 to Ward's 11.08), Rose brings a similar .771 save percentage (to Ward's .778) into the showcase while remaining ranked No. 8 in saves, with 243 to his name this season. He and Ward may come from the same Jr. program and overall community, but the two couldn't play more differing styles in net. Only time will tell which of the Eastern-born Canadians will lead their respective squad to glory Saturday night!

