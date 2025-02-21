Swarm Second Half Begins on the Road against the Toronto Rock

February 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Swarm "LOVED" their bye week last week, taking the opportunity to relax while watching other teams compete. Now, the Georgia Swarm (5-4) are set to travel to the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, as the Toronto Rock's stadium is currently undergoing renovations. They will face off against the Toronto Rock (3-7) on Saturday, February 22, at 7:00 PM ET. With the National Lacrosse League season entering a critical phase, both teams will be eager to secure a vital victory. The Swarm is looking to enhance their playoff standing as they enter the second half of their season, while the Rock aims to turn around their recent struggles.

Season Series and Recent History

The Swarm and Rock last met on December 14, when Georgia secured a 10-9 victory, breaking a three-game losing streak against Toronto. Andrew Kew led the team with six points (3G, 3A), while Lyle Thompson contributed five points (3G, 2A). The decisive goal came in the fourth quarter when Thompson spun off his defender and scored past Toronto goaltender Nick Rose.

The all-time series between these two teams is as close as it gets, currently tied at 16-16. Georgia holds an even 8-8 record when playing in Toronto and will look to build on its success from the last meeting.

Key Matchups to Watch

Lyle Thompson vs. Toronto Defense

Thompson remains the Swarm offensive leader and one of the most dynamic players in the NLL. Slowing him down will be a primary focus for the Rock, who have struggled defensively this season.

Brett Dobson vs. Nick Rose

Dobson has been a steady presence in goal for the Swarm, posting 421 saves and a 75% save percentage this season. Rose, one of the NLL's most experienced goaltenders, has had an inconsistent year but remains capable of delivering strong performances in key moments.

Toron Eccleston and Georgia Transition Play

Eccleston has emerged as a standout rookie for Georgia, recently recording four goals and three assists in a single game. His ability to accelerate the pace during transitions could be a significant advantage, particularly against a Toronto team that prefers a more controlled style of play. Coach Ed Comeau mentioned early in the season the importance of emphasizing transition play; however, Georgia has struggled to maintain consistency in this area throughout the season, particularly when it is most needed. Will the second half of the Swarm season feature a new offensive strategy and a renewed focus on transition play?

Last Face Off

Georgia has demonstrated competitiveness in the majority of its games; however, the team has encountered difficulties in successfully concluding closely contested matches, as shown by a recent 13-12 loss to Colorado on February 1, 2025. The Swarm has effectively generated a significant number of offensive opportunities, yet improvements in their efficiency in converting these scoring chances will be essential for advancing in the playoff series at the end of April.

Conversely, Toronto has experienced inconsistencies in its offensive performance, though the team remains potent in power play situations, converting 50 percent of its opportunities this season. To enhance their chances of success, Georgia needs to minimize turnovers and capitalize on man-up situations. In a recent rivalry match, the Rock faced disappointment after a narrow defeat to their rivals, the Buffalo Bandits, with a final score of 12-13. The Bandits subsequently suffered their first loss of the season against the San Diego Seals during a doubleheader weekend.

Playoff Implications

As the playoff race intensifies, this matchup holds significant weight for both teams. The Swarm are in a strong position but cannot afford to drop games against lower-ranked opponents. A win would solidify their place among the league's top eight teams. For Toronto, this game represents a must-win opportunity to keep postseason hopes alive.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga

Broadcast: ESPN+ / TSN+/ Peachtree Sports Network (GA Local)

Georgia will look to complete the season sweep over Toronto, while the Rock seek to even the series and spark a turnaround. With both teams fighting for postseason positioning, expect a highly edgy competitive battle on Saturday night.

