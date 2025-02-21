Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Rush

February 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between the Warriors and Rush this season.

- The Warriors have an 18-31 all-time record against the Rush franchise, including a 10-14 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is tied for third in the NLL in blocked shots (18).

- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (62.1%), minimum 150 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 9.7 goals/game, the second-best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Bal enters Friday's game leading the Warriors in scoring with 56 points (21-35-56) through 10 games, and is one goal off of 200 for his career. The Coquitlam, BC native finds himself just outside the Top 10 in league scoring, and will look to build upon last week's nine-point performance (2-7-9) against Las Vegas.

PLAYER TO WATCH - SASKATCHEWAN

Robert Church

- The Coquitlam, BC native enters Friday's contest tied for second on the Rush in scoring with 44 points (18-26-44) despite missing two games earlier in the season. During last week's double-header, Church posted 13 points (7-6-13), including a four-goal performance on February 15 vs Rochester.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush

- Friday, March 7 at San Diego Seals

- Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock

WARRIORS VS RUSH

Vancouver Saskatchewan

10.4 GF/Game 12.9

9.7 GA/Game 10.4

49.7 Shots/Game 52.3

16.1 PIM/Game 9.2

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN1

- TSN 5

- ESPN+

- NLL+ (outside of Canada)

