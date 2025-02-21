Vancouver Warriors Look to Embrace Their Inner Super Hero on Marvel Super Hero Night

February 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Get ready to get loud and proud Warriors fans! The Vancouver Warriors return home to Rogers Arena for another exciting night of fast-paced lacrosse action and can't-miss entertainment! Coming off a big win on the road in Las Vegas last week, the Warriors are back in a playoff spot as they host the Saskatchewan today at 7:00pm!

This isn't just an ordinary lacrosse game-it's your chance to showcase your inner hero! Whether it's a family night out, starting your weekend off with your friends, or your first stop of the night, Rogers Arena will be the place to be.

Don't miss out - tickets start at just $25, with Rally and Party Zone tickets from $30!

Highlights for the night include:

Arrive early! Make sure you're one of the first 1,000 fans in the building and receive a Warriors-themed Marvel Comic!

Live Music Back Again: Sing along with Josephine as she entertains the arena all night long with live in-bowl performances!

Bring out your best Marvel Super Hero costume and join in on the fun! The best dressed will head home with a prize!

Stick around post-game for a full-team autograph signing on the turf!

Be sure to catch an Uber Eats voucher on your way out after the game!

With high-octane lacrosse action, live music, and great giveaways and prizes all night, Marvel Super Hero Night is going to be one of the hottest tickets in town for all ages! Secure your tickets now and be part of the excitement!

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Theme Nights:

Marvel Super Hero Night - Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush at 7:00pm

St. Paddy's Day - Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock at 7:00pm

College Night, presented by Booster Juice - Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm at 7:00pm

Country Night, presented by Coors Original - Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves at 7:00pm

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Redtag - Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm

National Lacrosse League Stories from February 21, 2025

