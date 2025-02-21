Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Thunderbirds

February 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears return home tonight when they take on the Halifax Thunderbirds at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets for tonight's game are available for purchase HERE.

The Black Bears will be looking for their second win in a row tonight following the team's dominant 18-9 road win over the Albany FireWolves last Friday. It was an explosion of offence, as Jeff Teat had five goals and nine points, while Kiel Matisz had eight points of his own.

Returning from injury was Reilly O'Connor, who made a splash in his first game since December 28, totalling two goals and three assists. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

Facing off against the Black Bears are the Thunderbirds, who are riding a three-game winning streak coming into tonight. Prior to the game, here's how the Black Bears and Thunderbirds match up:

Jacob Dunbar (20) - GOALS - Dawson Theede (18)

Jeff Teat (29) - ASSISTS - Randy Staats (45)

Jeff Teat (48) - POINTS - Randy Staats (58)

Brent Noseworthy (50) - LOOSE BALLS - Jake Withers (106)

Zach Higgins (356) - SAVES - Warren Hill (257)

Fans unable to attend can watch tonight's game on TSN and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

