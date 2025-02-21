Player Transactions

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Conner Cook on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nathan Laliberte on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Evan Downey from the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed TJ Comizio on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jacob Hickey to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Robbie Turpin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Pat Kavanagh from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Pat Kavanagh to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jake Naso on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player List.

