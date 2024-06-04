Swarm Announce Priority Home Dates for 2024-25 Season

June 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced five of the 24 home game dates to take place at the Novant Health Fieldhouse during the 2024-25 season.

The early access dates include two School Day games for Guilford County Schools on Wednesday, November 13, and Wednesday, November 20, as well with games played on:

Saturday, December 28

Saturday, February 1

Saturday, March 1

The full 2024-25 NBA G League schedule, including opponents, theme nights, promotional schedules, and times will be announced later this summer.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.