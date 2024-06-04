Rock Entertainment Group, City of Cleveland Reach Deal to Move Charge to Public Auditorium

June 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Public Auditorium

(Cleveland Charge) Cleveland Public Auditorium(Cleveland Charge)

CLEVELAND, OH - Rock Entertainment Group (REG) and the City of Cleveland announced a multi-year agreement to move the Cleveland Charge's home to the historic Cleveland Public Auditorium. The civic landmark has hosted the Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and political conventions over its 102-year history and will now welcome Charge fans beginning with the 2024-25 NBA G League season.

"We are extremely excited for the new home arena of the Cleveland Charge to be at the historic Public Auditorium in the heart of downtown Cleveland," said Mike Ostrowski, President of Franchise Properties (Charge and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters) for Rock Entertainment Group. "Our move to Cleveland three years ago positioned us for what turned out to be three successful seasons at the Wolstein Center. We now look forward to our franchise's next chapter and the continued growth of the Charge at this historic, city-owned venue. We can't wait for next season."

The multi-year agreement between the City of Cleveland and Rock Entertainment Group ensures Charge Basketball will remain in downtown Cleveland for years to come and reflects REG's ongoing commitment to investing in downtown Cleveland. Along with the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the upcoming Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, the Charge's new home at Public Hall will be another part of REG's downtown sports ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Charge and their fans to Public Auditorium," stated Mayor Justin Bibb. "This move underscores our commitment to leveraging incredible historic assets like Public Auditorium and bringing more people to downtown Cleveland. We look forward to a great season and a successful partnership."

"I'm excited the Cavaliers continue to invest in downtown Cleveland, this time using the historic Public Auditorium for its Cleveland Charge team," said Council President Blaine A. Griffin. "Not only are they investing millions in renovations, but bringing life back to Public Auditorium which has been used for sporting events going back to at least 1936, when 11,000 watched boxer Joe Louis defeat Eddie Simms."

The Charge will significantly invest in upgrading the back-of-house facilities and amenities in advance of beginning play at Public Auditorium. Charge Nation Members, partners and fans provide one of the best home environments in the NBA G League, and there will be plenty more to come at Public Auditorium. The venue's vast floor space will allow enhanced courtside seating and exclusive club experiences, plus expanded fan zones and player access. More information on the Charge at Public Auditorium will be announced in the coming months.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X & Instagram and on Facebook at facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.