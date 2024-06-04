Sports stats



Rip City Remix

The Remix Announce Priority Home Dates for 2024-25 Season

June 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release


PORTLAND, Ore. - June 4, 2024 - The Rip City Remix, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, announced today three of the 24 home game dates for the 2024-25 season. Remix games will be played at Chiles Center in North Portland.

Priority Dates for 2024-25 Season

Friday, November 29, 2024

Monday, January 20, 2025

Sunday March 2, 2025

The full NBA G League schedule, opponents and times of the remaining games will be released at a later date. Fans can purchase season tickets and group tickets now at https://ripcity.gleague.nba.com/tickets

