Swanberg Walks Off For Cutters In Sudden Death

Game Highlights: Third baseman Chris Swanberg's RBI single in the sudden death half-inning gave the Cutters a 4-3 win in game two against Frederick.

Centerfielder Taylor Jackson and designated hitter Zach Miller each hit an RBI single in the top of the second to give the Cutters a 2-0 lead.

Frederick cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second from a solo home run by Jake Plastiak. The Keys tied the game in the bottom of the third from and single by Evan Berkey and took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth from a home run by Matt Oldham.

Right fielder Nemo Wright came up big with a game-tying single to right field, scoring catcher Jake Urena from second base.

Brandon Kaminer threw a scoreless inning in the ninth to send the game to sudden death. Swanberg hit his RBI single, scoring Logan Bowen to win the game. The Cutters have one more regular season game before playing West Virginia in the Draft League Championship on Tuesday, September 6.

WP: Brandon Kaminer (1-0) LP: Jacob Schultz (0-1) SV: N/A Crosscutters Record:

23-13

Next Game: Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Frederick, 6:00 p.m.

