Nichols Superb on Mound, Spikes' Bats Come Alive in 9-4 Win over Thunder

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Beau Nichols allowed just one unearned run over 5 2/3 innings in his last home start of the season, and the Spikes pounded their way to a 9-1 lead before coasting to a 9-4 win on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Nichols (3-1) did not allow a hit for the first 4 1/3 innings of his outing until Jonathan Waite doubled in the fifth. The right-hander from Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out six batters for the win. Nichols reduced his earned run average for the season to 1.08 with the effort, and posted a 0.83 ERA in home appearances for the Spikes (21-18 2nd half).

Brody Perkes delivered the biggest hit of the game with a bases-clearing, three-run double in the sixth to boost the State College lead to eight runs. Perkes knocked in a total of four runs on the night, with his other RBI coming on a third-inning sacrifice fly.

Josh Madole also helped fuel the Spikes' offense with a 2-for-3 night at the plate in which he produced a ground-rule double in the third and a run-scoring fielder's choice in the sixth, along with a single and a walk.

Dawson Bailey continued his strong recent performance at the plate with a 2-for-5 game that included a third-inning RBI single and a fifth-inning RBI double, his MLB Draft League-leading 15th two-base hit of the year. Bailey is now hitting .415 (17-for-41) with a .483 on-base percentage over his last 10 games.

Devin Buckner added a sacrifice fly to center, his team-leading sixth of the season, in the sixth inning for the Spikes.

Tristen Hudson (8) came in with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth, then notched a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to end the game and earn the save.

Kevin Saenz helped keep the Thunder (8-25 2nd half) alive in the ninth with a two-run homer, his first of the year.

Trenton starter Matthew Sox (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. Sox struck out five batters in the effort

Spikes fans were also thrilled by the appearance of Michael Mauti, the heart and soul of the 2012 "Iron Lions." Mauti signed autographs well past his allotted time, making sure all fans got their chance to meet and greet him at the ballpark, and the first 1,000 fans got a Michael Mauti Bobblehead thanks to Penn State Health.

Sunday, the 2022 season concludes with a 6:35 p.m. game between the Spikes and the Thunder at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Brendan Knoll (2-3) gets the ball for the Spikes in the season finale, while Trenton will turn to right-hander Niko Leontarakis (0-2).

Fans will be thrilled by the chance to see another spectacular display light up the Happy Valley skies from the ballpark infield as part of the FIREWORKS from the Field FINALE, with Starfire Corporation presenting the show at Fan Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia. The fun will also include one LuCKy fan, drawn from entries made throughout the season, driving home a winner with a lease on a Kia Forte LXS as part of LuCKy's Kia Giveaway.

Plus, it's THON Night at the ballpark as gates open at 5:30 p.m., with a pre-game THON Line Dance, THON Kids participating in several activities, and special appearances by Myles Dread, Kevin Wall, Carter Starocci and Allie Holland.

In addition, the Hollidaysburg Little League squad that was one of the final eight at the Little League World Series in August will be on hand to be honored at Medlar Field at Lubrano park on Sunday.

To top it all off, it's another Sunday Funday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, with a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., the first 250 Kids Eat Free with a voucher for a free hot dog, chips and soda at the gates, and Half-Price Hard Seltzers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. After the game, there will be one last Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition for 2022, presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for Sunday's game can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets at the only source for authentic Spikes tickets online by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including an array of group and hospitality options for the 2022 season and for football Saturdays in the fall, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

