Offensive Fireworks Give Keys Series Opening Win over Williamsport

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys (18-17) defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters (22-13) on Friday night by a final score of 12-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Frederick's 12 runs and 16 hits on the night matched second-half season highs.

Frederick scored all 12 runs in the first four innings of play. RBI hits by Robert Brooks (Columbus State), Ben Fitzgerald (UC Irvine) and Trevor Johnson (McPherson College) gave Frederick a 4-0 lead after the 1st.

In the 2nd, the Keys scored five on a two-run single by Alex Baeza (Utah) and a three-run home run off the right-field foul pole by Fitzgerald to extend their lead to 9-0.

A Baeza solo home run in the 3rd, his team-leading eighth of the summer and a two-run double by Amir Wright (Ball State) in the 4th, which extended his hitting streak to 17 games, gave the Keys their largest lead of 12-0 after the 4th.

On offense, Fitzgerald led the way with a game-high three hits and four RBI, including a triple shy of the cycle. Baeza collected three RBI and eight of the nine starters collected at least one hit or scored a run.

Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Pintaro (Shorter University) even received his first at-bat of the summer in the 8th but struck out swinging.

Starting right-hander Allan Saathoff (Erskine College) earned the win in his final start of the summer, going 5.0 innings, allowing four hits, one run, one earned, one walk and striking out two. Left-hander John Gilreath (South Carolina) delivered 2.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen in his second outing with Frederick.

The Keys are back tomorrow, Saturday, September 3, against the Williamsport Crosscutters for game two of the three-game series. First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 pm.

The first 1,000 fans to arrive receive a DL Hall Bobblehead, presented by Flying Dog Brewery.

For more information on the Frederick Keys, please contact Gareth Kwok at gkwok@FrederickKeys.com.

