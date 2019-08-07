Swamp Rabbits Acquire Lacroix from Nailers

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired forward CÃ©dric Lacroix from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations. Lacroix, 24, completed his first professional season in Wheeling, and did so successfully as the team's top goal scorer.

Lacroix was one of two 20+ goal scorers on Wheeling's roster last season, but was also unafraid to get his nose dirty. He ended his first professional season with 215 penalty minutes, good for sixth in the league. His success saw him see a one-game recall by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he posted a two-goal game in his AHL debut on April 14.

Perhaps most impressively, the QuÃ©bec native's offense was spread out throughout the season. He only notched a multi-goal game last season in Wheeling twice. Last season against Greenville, he posted a goal, and instigated a scrap with forward Travis Howe.

The Quebec native comes from an NHL bloodline. His father, Daniel, played 188 NHL games for the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders. That extensive career also spanned 13 seasons.

CÃ©dric played his collegiate career at the University of Maine. There, he played in 145 games, and was a strong player on the ice, serving as part of the leadership group in his senior season, and a strong student in the classroom, as a Hockey East All-Academic three times.

Being a leader is not out of Lacroix's wheelhouse. In his final of two years with the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL, he was named alternate captain. His rough, edgy play style also developed in the United States' only Tier I junior hockey league, as he put up over 100 penalty minutes in both seasons there.

Lacroix joins the Swamp Rabbits roster, along with forwards Michael Pelech, Johno May, Kamerin Nault, Mason Baptista, Roman Ammirato, Daniel Perez, Nathan Perkovich, Howe, and defensemen J.C. Brassard, Luke Ripley, and Adam Larkin.

