Everblades Set to Bring Back Kyle "Bonesaw" Neuber for 2019-20

August 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with head coach Brad Ralph, announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Kyle Neuber for the 2019-20 season.

A native of Sarnia, Ontario, Neuber was a member of the Everblades squad that won the 2017-18 Brabham Cup and advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals for the fourth time in team history.

"Kyle brings experience, leadership and protection to our lineup," Ralph said. "He's also a versatile player - he can penalty kill, produce offensively, and create room for others on the ice with his physicality. Kyle is returning with the desire to help the 'Blades win a championship."

Neuber measures 6 feet 4 inches, weighs 250 pounds and will make his return to the ECHL after finishing up the 2019 season with the Adelaide Adrenaline of the Australian Ice Hockey League. In 23 games with the Adrenaline this season, Neuber has registered four goals, six assists and 146 penalty minutes.

A seventh-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2009 NHL Draft, Neuber suited up in 34 games for Florida in the 2017-18 season. He potted five goals and six assists and finished with 123 penalty minutes. In addition to his time with Florida, Neuber has also played for the Allen Americans and Reading Royals, totaling 17 points (9g-8a) in 62 career ECHL games.

Prior to his time in Florida, Neuber played for the University of Guelph (USports) from 2013-16 and recorded 20 goals and 46 points in 75 career games. He also spent three years in the Ontario Hockey League from 2007-10, seeing ice time in 199 career games while posting 18 goals, 31 points and 526 penalty minutes.

Neuber made his professional debut with the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch at the end of the 2009-10 season. He has 50 games of AHL experience split between Syracuse, the Springfield Falcons and Toronto Marlies.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

