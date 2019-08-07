Cyclones Sign Tessier

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman Andrew Tessier to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

Tessier appeared in 37 games with the Adirondack Thunder last season, dishing out five assists and racking up 40 minutes in penalties on the process. He was signed by the Cyclones prior to training camp last season, and skated in on one preseason game for the 'Clones, registering an assist. He was one of the final cuts at the close of training camp, however was re-signed at the beginning of the season. He was then dealt to the Thunder on October 23 in exchange for future considerations.

"To say that I'm excited to return to Cincinnati is an understatement," remarked Tessier. "I can't wait to bring what I can to the table to help us win the last game of the year."

Prior to turning pro, Tessier spent four seasons with Laurentian University and Lakehead University in Canada. In 67 collegiate games, the Elliot Lake, ON, native accounted for three goals and 10 assists. He split his junior hockey career between the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In 93 games across two seasons, Tessier recorded five assists along with 65 penalty minutes.

