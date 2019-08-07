Beast Re-Sign Power Forward Leavens for 19-20 Season

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announced today that they have re-signed forward Daniel Leavens for the 2019-20 season.

Leavens, 26, was traded to the Beast late in the season, but turned out to be instrumental in helping Brampton secure a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup playoffs.

He had four goals and 16 points in 15 games during the stretch run and then went on to contribute three points in six total playoff games.

The Toronto, Ontario native suited up in 59 games this past season split between Brampton, Toledo and Atlanta. He was able to accumulate 42 total points spread out over the course of the season.

Leavens had previously spent time at Robert Morris University and was there for four total seasons. He was an alternate captain in his final season back in 2016-17.

The big-bodied winger has some awards to his name and is a two-time NCAA (AHA) Regular Season Champion and was also named to the NCAA (AHA) Third All-Conference Team in 2016-17.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

