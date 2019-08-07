Solar Bears to Unveil Brand-New Jerseys on Monday, August 26

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will unveil their brand-new jerseys and on-ice performance system to its Season Ticket Members, members of the media and the general public on Monday, Aug. 26 at World of Beer Downtown Orlando, as the team prepares for the start of its eighth season of competition in the ECHL.

WHAT: The team has redesigned its home, road and alternate jerseys, replacing the designs worn for the past four seasons. Each of the new jerseys will be unveiled at the event. The ECHL recently named Athletic Knit as the "Exclusive Jersey Provider of the ECHL," and Warrior Hockey as the "Exclusive On-Ice Equipment Provider of the ECHL," providing the opportunity for the Solar Bears organization to develop a new on-ice performance system.

The Solar Bears' new on-ice look will also be featured in EA SPORTS NHL® 20 video game, set for release on Sept. 13. The Solar Bears open their eighth season against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Tickets for the home opener are already on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: World of Beer Downtown Orlando | 431 E. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801

WHO: Three Solar Bears players will be available to model the new home, road and alternate jersey sets for the 2019-20 season. Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky will also be available to discuss offseason roster movement and comment on the upcoming season.

