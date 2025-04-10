Suárez Shines in First Outing, But Threshers Fall to Tortugas

April 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite 3.0 solid innings from Ranger Suárez, the Clearwater Threshers (4-2) managed two runs on four hits in a 3-2 loss to the Daytona Tortugas (3-3) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to get back on a winning streak on Friday night when they battle Daytona at home in the minor league game of the week.

Ranger Suárez looked excellent in his rehab assignment, striking out the first three batters he faced in 3.0 shutout innings. After he was pulled, Daytona piled on three runs in the top of the fourth.

With two outs in the home half of the fourth, Brady Day singled for the Threshers' first hit of the game. On the next pitch, Carter Mathison hit a deep fly ball to centerfield off Daytona's starter David Lorduy. Tortugas centerfielder Kyle Henley crashed into the wall trying to make the catch and could not recover in time to stop Mathison from scoring, and the two-run inside-the-park home run cut the Tortugas lead to one.

The Threshers scratched together a few hits after the Mathison homer, including one in the ninth inning to put the tying run aboard, but they couldn't complete the comeback and dropped their first game of the homestand 3-2.

Ranger Suárez allowed one hit and struck out four in 3.0 innings of a no-decision. Cam Brown allowed three runs on one hit with two walks and one strikeout in 0.1 innings. Sam Highfill struck out eight and allowed one hit in 3.2 shutout innings. Ryan Dromboski allowed two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2.0 scoreless frames.

Highfill set a game-high for strikeouts among Threshers pitches with eight...Both of Mathison's hits so far this season have been home runs...His homer was the only extra-base hit of the game for Clearwater...Shojinaga has recorded a hit in each of his first five games...Clearwater's pitching staff has set season highs for strikeouts each of the last two nights...The Threshers return home on Friday, April 11, to continue their first home series of the 2025 season against the Daytona Tortugas...First pitch on Friday night will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.