Reyes' Double, Dominant 'Pen Lead 3-2 Win

April 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla - Luis Reyes roped a key two-run double and Trent Hodgdon earned his first career win with 3.0 scoreless innings as three Daytona Tortugas pitchers held the Clearwater Threshers to just four hits to earn a 3-2 win on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Daytona (3-3) only recorded five hits of their own, but won behind the strength of 5.0 scoreless innings from their bullpen, quieting a Clearwater (4-2) offense that scored 16 runs in the first two games of the series.

Daytona faced an uphill battle early on, contending with 2024 National League All-Star Ranger Suarez making a rehab start for Clearwater. Suarez began his night by striking out the side in the first inning, then inducing three groundouts in a 1-2-3 second. He then erased a leadoff hit from Reyes in the third with an inning-ending double play.

However, Daytona starter David Lorduy matched zeroes with him, with his only blemish in the first three innings being a leadoff walk in the second. However, he didn't allow that runner to advance past first.

In the fourth, Suarez departed and Daytona pounced against the bullpen. Against reliever Cam Brown, two walks and a Bernard Moon single loaded the bases with one out. After a pitching change and a strikeout, Carter Graham hit a chopper to short that it appeared it would end the inning. However, Moon beat the flip to second to extend the inning and score a run. Reyes then followed by roping an 0-2 pitch down the left-field line for a two-run double, pushing Daytona's lead to 3-0.

Clearwater then answered with a two-out rally. After Lorduy set down the first two batters, Brady Day singled and Carter Mathison blasted a drive to deep right-center that Kyle Henley got a glove on, but popped out of his glove as he slammed into the wall. Mathison motored all the way around for an inside-the-park home run that trimmed the lead to 3-2.

That was all for the Threshers offense, though. Hodgdon entered for the fifth and made his presence known by striking out the side in his first inning of the season. He followed with 1-2-3 frames in the sixth and seventh, ending his night with a strikeout.

Hodgdon (1-0) went a career-high 3.0 innings without allowing a baserunner, also setting a career best in strikeouts as he left in line for the win.

Will Cannon entered the contest in the eighth and retired the first two batters before a two-out infield hit extended the inning. However, Alfredo Duno cut down Avery Owusu-Asiedu to end the inning.

In the ninth, Cannon again recorded the first two outs before surrendering an infield hit. However, Day fouled out to third to end the ballgame, as Cannon secured his first career save and Daytona's first win of the series.

Daytona will look to even the series in game four of a six-game series on the road against the Clearwater Threshers Friday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Ty Floyd (0-0, 9.00) gets the ball for Daytona while Clearwater's starter is still to be determined. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:15 p.m.

