Flying Tigers Stun Mets 7-6 with 8th Inning Comeback

April 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets were playing their best game of the young season but suffered a tough eighth inning in a 7-6 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Mets led from the top of the first inning and took a 6-2 lead into the home eighth but the lead disappeared in the span of five batters. Mets reliever Wilson Lopez walked the first batter on four pitches then was tagged for a single by Nomar Fana. Garrett Pennington followed with a RBI double to make it 6-3. Cristian Santana belted a two-run double to make it a 6-5 game. Ricardo Hurtado then smashed a two-run homer to put the Flying Tigers up 7-6.

Chandler Marsh replaced Lopez and retired the next three hitters in a row to end the inning. Lakeland reliever Jorger Petri retired the Mets in order in the ninth inning to end the game.

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Drew Gilbert started the game with a double. Colin Houck walked and Marco Vargas singled to load the bases. After A.J. Ewing hit a run-scoring ground out, Daiverson Gutierrez laced a two-run single to make it 3-0. The damage was done against Tigers prospect Owen Hall, who was making his professional debut.

The Mets loaded the bases with one out later in the first inning but couldn't add more runs, as reliever Duque Hebbert induced an inning ending double play off the bat of Trace Willhoite to get out of trouble.

Gilbert launched a towering 392-foot solo home run in the second inning to put the Mets up 4-0.

Lakeland scored single runs against Mets starter Nate Dohm in the second and third innings to cut the deficit to 4-2. Ewing expanded the Mets lead back to four runs with a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning to make it 6-2.

Mets reliever Irving Cota cruised for 4.0 scoreless innings to protect the lead. He gave up just two hits, walked one and struck out four.

Dohm gave up two runs on four hits over 3.0 innings. He struck out four.

Gutierrez went 3 for 5 and extended his hitting streak to four games.

Gilbert finished 2 for 4 with a homer, double, walk and three runs scored.

Ewing collected three RBI and leads the team with seven runs driven in.

The Mets (2-4) and Flying Tigers (3-3) play the fourth game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

