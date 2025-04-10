Tampa Pitching Stymies Fort Myers Offense, Mussels Fall 4-1

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were limited to five hits and stranded 10 runners on base in a 4-1 defeat against the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

On a rehab assignment from Double-A Wichita, Christian MacLeod got the start for Fort Myers (2-4). He walked the first two batters of the game but quickly rebounded by striking out the next three batters he faced. MacLeod then sat down the side in order in the second, finishing the night with four strikeouts across two scoreless frames.

Pierson Ohl, also rehabbing from Wichita, was first out of the Mussels bullpen. He picked up a pair of strikeouts, scattering one hit across two shutout innings.

The Mighty Mussels plated the first run of the night for the third time in as many games against the Tarpons. Dameury Pena drew a leadoff walk to begin the third inning. Yasser Mercedes then lifted a fly ball into deep right field, which was misplayed by Tyler Wilson, allowing Pena to advance to third and Mercedes to second on the error. Aaron Sabato 's sacrifice fly drove in Pena, putting Fort Myers ahead 1-0.

Tampa (4-2) tied the game in the fifth, scoring a run on a balk by Jakob Hall. Hall went just 0.2 innings before exiting with an injury.

Righty Hunter Hoopes replaced Hall and retired the final batter of the fifth. Hoopes struck out two Tarpon batters across 2.1 hitless innings.

Liam Rocha (0-1) entered in the eighth inning, striking out the first two batters he faced. After hitting Tampa catcher Engelth Urena with a pitch, Parks Harber launched a two-run homer to right field to give the Tarpons a 3-1 lead.

Tampa would add another run in the ninth off Mussels' outfielder Maddux Houghton, who entered the game to pitch, making it 4-1. The appearance on the mound was the second of Houghton's career.

Fort Myers is back in action on Friday at 7:05 p.m., as Eli Jones (0-1, 6.23) toes the rubber opposite Tampa left-hander Tanner Bauman (0-0, 0.00). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

