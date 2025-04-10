Micah McDowell's Late-Inning Heroics Catapults Jupiter to First Home Win of 2025

April 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - After a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning, Micah McDowell delivered an RBI walk-off single in the ninth inning to give the Jupiter Hammerheads (3-3) a 3-2 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (3-3) on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is Jupiter's first win at home and first walk-off win of the 2025 season.

Just like the first two games of the series, the Blue Jays got themselves on the scoreboard first. In the top of the second inning, Yhoangel Aponte hit a two-out single and advanced to third base on a throwing error from Jupiter starting pitcher Nick Brink on a pickoff attempt. Then, Kendry Chirinos hit an RBI infield single to drive home Aponte and give Dunedin a 1-0 lead.

Brink finished his 2025 home debut with four innings pitched and just one unearned run allowed with two walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Hammerheads got the offensive response they needed in the bottom of the fifth inning. Still without a hit and run in the game off of Dunedin starting pitcher Khal Stephen, Dillon Head launched a solo home run to right field, his first of the season and just his fourth career home run, to tie the game at 1-1.

However, the Blue Jays took the lead right back in the top of the sixth inning as Dunedin recorded three consecutive hits, including an RBI double by Braden Berry to give the D-Jays a 2-1 lead.

Stephen finished his start with six innings pitched and just the one run allowed while he tallied nine strikeouts.

After both teams went scoreless through the seventh inning, the Hammerheads got the jolt of offense they were looking for. McDowell led off the bottom of the eighth with a lunged, solo home run to right field for his first professional home run and tied the ballgame at 2-2.

After Jake Faherty (W, 1-0) shut the door in the top of the eighth and ninth innings, the sharks went to work in the bottom frame. With one out, Yeral Martinez hit a bloop single followed by Ian Lewis drawing a walk. Then, McDowell delivered once again with this time being a walk-off RBI single to give Jupiter the 3-2 victory on Thursday night.

Head finished 2-for-4 at the plate with the solo home run and a single. Kevin Vaupel made his Jupiter debut on the mound and first pitching appearance since July 20th, 2023 as a member of the FCL Marlins after undergoing "Tommy John" surgery. Vaupel finished with two innings pitched and allowed no runs (one inherited run scored) and one walk with two strikeouts.

