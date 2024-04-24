Sussex County Miners Welcome New Talent from 2024 Frontier League Draft

April 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to introduce their newest additions following the 2024 Frontier League Draft. Amidst the bustling atmosphere of the 2024 Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania, the Miners, alongside 15 other Frontier League teams, meticulously scouted over 300 athletes. From this extensive pool, 46 players were selected by Frontier League clubs, including two standout prospects chosen by the Sussex County Miners.

With their inaugural pick in the 2024 Frontier League Draft, the Miners secured the talents of left-handed pitcher Robert Curry, hailing from Warrington, Pennsylvania. Following suit, the Miners' second selection in the draft brought catcher Nick DeMaio from Brick, New Jersey, into their ranks.

Yet, the Frontier League Tryout wasn't the sole opportunity to secure a spot on the Miners' roster this year. On April 26, 2024, the Sussex County Miners will host an Open Tryout at Skylands Stadium. To secure your chance to participate, please visit the following link to purchase access: Link to purchase access.

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

