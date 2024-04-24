Boulders Land Alfredo Marte

April 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Rockland County, NY - With the start of training camp less than one week away, the Boulders are excited to announce the signing of outfielder Alfredo Marte. The veteran slugger tied for the Frontier League's RBI title in 2023 with 90, and drove in a league-high 172 runs over the past two seasons for the East Division-rival New Jersey Jackals.

"It's great to have him on our side," said Manager TJ Stanton, adding "He almost single-handedly kept us from winning the division (in 2022)."

Marte joins a potent lineup that includes Chris Kwitzer, the 2022 Frontier League RBI champion.

Stanton begins his 4th year in the Boulders' dugout when the team opens training camp at Clover Stadium next Monday, April 29th, ahead of the May 9th regular season opener in New Jersey and the home opener versus the Jackals on Friday, May 10th .

The Boulders will play their annual preseason exhibition game against the NYPD on Saturday, May 4th. And Media Day takes place at Clover Stadium in Pomona, NY, on Tuesday, May 7th .

