Surge Walked-Off in Extra Innings at Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The Wind Surge were unable to hold off the Drillers after taking the lead in extra innings as they fell 4-1 in game four of the series.

After a near two hour rain delay, the game was then cut down to a seven inning game due to the late start time. The seven innings did not last as both teams were scoreless through seven and extra innings was needed. With Aaron Whitefield placed at second to start the eighth inning, BJ Boyd came through to score Whitefield and break the scoreless tie. Boyd hit a line drive right back up the middle to plate his 48th RBI on the year and the go-ahead run.

The Wind Surge seemed to have their win locked up as the Drillers had runners at the corners and two outs on the board. On an 0-2 count, Justin Yurchak hit a ground ball towards first base. The ball took a weird bounce around Bechtold, who was moved to first base earlier in the game after starting at third, and the ball skipped into the field to plate the tying run. In the next at-bat, the Drillers ended the game with a three-run home run by Ryan Noda.

Austin Schulfer kept the Drillers off the board in his team-leading 18th start of the year. Schulfer threw four innings allowing just two hits while striking out four. Tyler Beck made his Wind Surge debut tonight and was rolling until the final inning. Beck pitched 2.3 innings of relief and surrendered three earned runs on three hits and struck out five.

NOTES: It's the sixth walk-off loss for Wichita this season and fourth time in Wichita. BJ Boyd extended his hitting streak to nine games.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game five of the series against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow evening (8/14). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Tulsa, OK. Wichita will start RHP Cole Sands (2-0, 2.79 ERA) against Tulsa's RHP Jose Martinez (0-1, 18.00 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

