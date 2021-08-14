Five Home Runs Power Hooks

AMARILLO - Following a two-week stay on the injured list, Scott Schreiber belted two home runs Saturday night, leading the charge in a 12-6 Hooks victory over the Sod Poodles before 6,503 fans at Hodgetown.

Corpus Christi and the Sod Poodles combined for nine home runs, the most struck in a regular-season contest in the ballpark's two-year tenure.

The five Hooks home runs represented a new season high. Corpus Christi has now gone deep in nine consecutive games.

Schreiber's initial home run came on the first pitch of his first at-bat. In the next inning, the fourth, he connected with a three-run salvo to left-center to put the Hooks in front, 5-1. Alex McKenna had extended the frame by finishing a two-out, 11-pitch at-bat with an RBI single.

Nick Hernandez, making a spot start for Parker Mushinski, held the Sod Poodles to one hit, a Dominic Miroglio solo homer, over a season-best three innings.

Brett Daniels earned the win, striking out seven without issuing a walk over five innings.

Amarillo made it a one-run game in the seventh on a two-run dinger by nine-hole hitter Jancarlos Cintron.

With two outs and the Hooks clinging to a 5-4 edge in the eighth, Matthew Barefoot blasted a 1-2 pitch from Tyler Jones for a 510-foot poke to left for a three-run home run. It was the second Barefoot blast in as many nights.

Stone Garrett opened the home eighth with a lead-off homer to left, but Daniels would set down three of the next four hitters to finish his night.

Cesar Salazar and Joe Perez capped the CC scoring in the ninth with a pair of two-run clouts at the expense of Joe Jones to make it 12-5.

Both Salazar and Perez have hit three home runs thus far in the five-game series.

Felipe Tejada withstood another Miroglio homer in the ninth to get the final three outs.

The Hooks, now 8-4 in August, seek a split Sunday night with Brandon Lawson on the hill. First pitch 6:05.

