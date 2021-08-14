Noodlers Blast Their Way Past Wind Surge

Tulsa-The Tulsa Noodlers continued their winning ways Saturday behind three home runs as they posted their third-straight win.

Miguel Vargas had his first multi-home run game with Tulsa and Michael Busch had a blast of his own as the Noodlers posted a 5-2 win over Wichita at ONEOK Field.

Jose Martinez made his ONEOK Field debut on the mound Saturday night. Martinez improved from his first two starts, going five innings and allowing just three hits and one run while striking out four.

Both teams jumped on the board early, with a pair of a solo home runs. Vargas put the Noodlers on top in the first inning with his first homer of the night.

The Wind Surge tied the game in the third, thanks to BJ Boyd's homer.

Vargas struck again in the sixth, hitting his second homer of the game to give the Noodlers a 2-1 lead.

Andrew Schwaab followed Martinez on the mound and pitched two perfect innings, striking out four.

Tulsa added to its one-run lead with three insurance runs in the seventh. With one runner on, Andres Noriega hit a double off the left-field wall, bringing in the first run. Michael Busch drove in the final two runs with his two-run blast, upping the Noodlers lead to 5-1.

Boyd added a final run for the Surge with his second homer of the night, bringing the game to 5-2.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*The Drillers are now 3-0 since rebranding as the Tulsa Noodlers.

*Noriega earned his first two hits in Double-A and his first RBI on Saturday night.

*With his two home runs tonight, Vargas now has 12 with the Drillers and 19 overall at all levels this the season.

*Schwaab picked up the win and is now 4-0 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Propeller Series presented by Coors Light will continue on Sunday, August 15 at 1:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

The pitching matchup will be Wichita RHP Jordan Balazovic (4-2, 3.84 ERA) vs. Tulsa RHP Markus Solbach (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

