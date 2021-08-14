Bats Silenced, Frisco Swept in Double Dip by Naturals

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell in both games of the doubleheader against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday, losing 1-0 and 10-0 from Arvest Ballpark.

In game one, the lone run of the game came in the second when Jimmy Govern hit a solo home run for the Naturals (46-42) against Zak Kent (0-1), who took the loss for the RoughRiders (52-36).

Even in a losing effort, Kent was brilliant in his Double-A debut, throwing a complete game with his six innings, ceding just the one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Jon Heasley (5-2) picked up the win in game one, throwing a complete game shutout, allowing just five hits over his seven frames.

Game two brought much more offense for the Naturals.

In the seventh, Northwest Arkansas broke a scoreless game open with seven runs. Vinnie Pasquantino hit a three-run homer to start the scoring and Freddy Fermin followed up with a two-run home run of his own to make it 5-0. Blake Perkins added an RBI single before an error allowed another run to score and the Naturals led 7-0.

Fermin added on with an RBI single in the fifth and a run scored on another error to increase the lead to 9-0.

Govern then blasted his second home run of the day in the sixth, a solo shot, to cap the scoring at 10-0.

Yefri Del Rosario (2-0) picked up the win for the Naturals, throwing two innings in relief.

Ronny Henriquez (3-3) was saddled with the loss for Frisco, ceding seven runs, five earned, over three innings in his start.

The Riders and Naturals conclude the series on Sunday, August 15th at 2:05 p.m. Frisco turns to LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 6.92) against LHP Drew Parrish (3-3, 4.30).

