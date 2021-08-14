Sod Poodles Fall to Hooks in Saturday Night Home Run Parade

Amarillo, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks by a score of 12-6 in a Saturday night home run parade as both teams combined for nine home runs at HODGETOWN.

The Soddies offense was highlighted by Dominic Miroglio's four-hit and multi-home run performance along with home runs off the bats of Stone Garrett and Jancarlos Cintron.

Amarillo starter Tommy Henry (1-5) took his fifth loss this season after tossing six innings of seven-hit, five-run ball with two walks and two home runs surrendered and six strikeouts. Relievers Blake Workman and Justin Lewis added scoreless appearances respectively with three strikeouts combined.

After two scoreless frames across the board, Corpus Christi broke through in the third inning following Scott Schreiber's solo home run to left-center field to make it a 1-0 game.

The Soddies entered the bottom of the third hitless, but Miroglio quickly updated the hit column with a solo home run of his own to tie the game at 1-1.

The Hooks threatened in the fourth when David Hensley singled to lead off the half. After a stolen base and one-out walk to Ross Adolph, Henry battled to strike out Matthew Barefoot for the second out. An 11-pitch battle would ensue against Alex McKenna which resulted in a go-ahead RBI single before Schreiber collected his second home run of the night to extend the Hooks lead to 5-1.

In the fifth, the Soddies tacked on a second run after catcher Lyle Lin doubled to plate Ryder Jones. Two frames later, Jancarlos Cintron made it a one-run contest at 5-4 with his two-run home run.

In the eighth, Soddies reliever Tyler Jones allowed a leadoff double to start the half. Following a groundout and hit-by-pitch, a strikeout would bring him an out from getting out of the jam until Matthew Barefoot responded with a three-run blast to put the Hooks up 8-4.

In the bottom half, Stone Garrett immediately changed the deficit to three runs when he led off with a home run and made it an 8-5 score.

The Hooks continued their momentum into their final half and added four runs on two two-run home runs to extend out to a 12-5 lead.

The Soddies battled in the bottom of the ninth, scratching a solo run courtesy of Miroglio's second home run of the night, but a rally could not be completed despite two more hits, a double by Camden Duzenack and single by Dominic Fletcher.

The series finale is tomorrow night at HODGETOWN with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm. The Sod Poodles will send southpaw Kenny Hernandez (0-2, 5.88) to face Hooks righty probable Brandon Lawson (0-5, 4.24).

Notes:

Mi-Rollin: Catcher Dominic Miroglio slugged his sixth and seventh long balls of the season on Saturday night and first since July 27 against San Antonio. The 2021 campaign marks the most home runs in a season for the Northern California native. He finished his Saturday night going 4-for-4 and coming just a triple shy of the cycle. It marked the second four-hit night of his career and his first multi-home run performance of his career.

Homer Happy: The nine combined home runs on Saturday night at HODGETOWN (5 from Corpus Christi, 4 from Amarillo) set a regular-season ballpark-high in the category since opening in 2019. The previous high of eight combined happened on August 29, 2019 when Tulsa launched seven home runs and the Soddies knocked one. In the 2019 post-season, on September 11, a record of 11 combined home runs was set when Tulsa launched nine and Amarillo collected two.

8 It Great: Over the last two games, the Soddies eight-hole hitters are a combined 7-for-7 with six runs scored, two home runs, two doubles, and five RBI. Miroglio was a perfect 4-for-4 tonight while Lin went 3-for-3 last night. Lin made the most of his first appearance in the eight-hole while Miroglio has 14 starts in the eight-hole this year and is hitting .408 (20-for-49) with four home runs, two doubles, and a triple in that spot in the Amarillo lineup.

Stone Bashing Time (again): Sod Poodles outfielder Stone Garrett added to his team home run lead Saturday night with his fourth home run in four games. On Wednesday night, Garrett hit two home runs and had not hit a home run before that since July 2nd. Garrett became the fourth Sod Poodle this year with a multi-HR game. It was Garrett's fourth multi-HR game of his career and first since April 14, 2018 when he was with Jupiter (A+, MIN). His 15 home runs are currently the tie for most among all D-backs' minor leaguers in 2021.

Henry's Outing: Southpaw Tommy Henry made his 18th start Saturday night, tossing six frames of seven-hit, five-run ball (4 RBI via two home runs) with two walks allowed and six strikeouts. In nine of his last 10 bids, he has allowed a home run including three games allowing two home runs.

Streak Over But Going For A Series Win: The Soddies three-game win-streak came to an end Saturday night, but will go for their third series win tomorrow and second-straight series win at home. Overall in 2021, the Soddies are 2-5-6 in 13 series.

Lin Continues: After a perfect 3-for-3 night on Friday with a double and three RBI, Catcher Lyle Lin continued to stay consistent at the plate after collecting an RBI double on Saturday. Lin joined the club from Low-A Visalia at the end of the Frisco series last week. The former Arizona State Sun Devil tallied his first Double-A multi-hit game and is now hitting .384 (5-for-13) with a home run, two doubles, and six RBI in four games to start his Double-A career.

Full House at HODGETOWN: Saturday night marked another sellout at HODGETOWN with a total of 6,503 people cheering on the Soddies. It is the 8th sellout for Amarillo this season and 48th overall since the HODGETOWN gates opened in 2019.

