Surge Shutdown by Tulsa

WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Drillers used five pitchers to shut-down the Wichita Wind Surge 9-1 on Friday evening. The Drillers have won three of the first four games in the series.

River Ryan worked five innings, allowed no runs, no hits, walked on and hit three batters to earn the win in relief. The Drillers scored a pair of first inning runs, Yusniel Diaz homered in the second inning to extend the lead to 3-0. The Drillers added three in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Wind Surge offense threatened leaving six men on base in the first three innings. The Wind Surge were held to one hit for the first seven innings. Yoyner Fajardo drove in the lone run with a ninth inning single.

The game endured a pair of stoppages. A rain delay in the bottom of the first and another delay in the eighth inning.

First place Tulsa improved to the league best 33-16 record and Wichita will fall to 11 and a half games back with a record of 21-27.

NOTES: The Drillers lead the 2023 Coors Light Propeller Series seven games to three. Position player Will Holland pitched a perfect eighth inning. The game was delayed by rain for an hour and 24 minutes in the first and delayed by mid-game fireworks in the eighth inning by 8 minutes. Brooks Lee eight game hit streak ended.

UPCOMING - The Wichita Wind continue the home series against the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at 6:05. RH Chad Donato vs RH Emmett Sheehan.

