Acuña, Saggese the Heroes in Walkoff Win

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders mounted a five-run comeback in the ninth inning, featuring a Thomas Saggese grand slam, and Luisangel Acuña walked off the San Antonio Missions with a 10th-inning single on Friday for an 8-7 win at Riders Field.

The RoughRiders (21-27) put the first four batters aboard in the ninth inning. Jax Biggers doubled to lead off and scored after three free passes. Saggese came up with the bases loaded and launched his second grand slam of the season to tie the game at 7-7.

The RoughRiders lead minor league baseball with seven grand slams this year.

The Missions (26-23) stranded their designated runner at third base in the 10th inning with Nick Starr (3-2) holding the Missions off the board. Starr got a groundout, a strikeout and a flyout to keep the score tied and eventually earn the win.

In the bottom of the 10th, Chris Seise pinch ran as the designated runner and advanced to third on a balk. J.P. Martinez was intentionally walked and Acuña grounded a ball to the left side for the walkoff single.

It was the second walkoff win for Frisco this season. Evan Carter had the other walkoff hit on a seven-run comeback win for the RoughRiders on May 20, also with an 8-7 final score. Those 10th inning wins are the only two extra inning victories for Frisco this season.

In the second inning, Frisco struck first on Jax Biggers' two-run single that brought home Nick Tanielu and Liam Hicks. That snapped a streak of 20 scoreless innings for the RoughRiders, dating back to Tuesday.

San Antonio countered with six runs in the fourth inning, including back to back home runs. The Missions added an insurance run in the 8th and kept the RoughRiders off the board for six consecutive innings until the ninth.

Kevin Kopps (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season for San Antonio, having given up the grand slam and then the unearned run in the 10th when Seise scored.

Dustin Harris, Biggers and Tanielu both had two hits for Frisco in the ballgame. Liam Hicks walked twice and started at catcher, celebrating his 24th birthday.

The RoughRiders snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

The RoughRiders host the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. RHP Tekoah Roby (2-3, 4.96 ERA) starts for Frisco, while RHP Efrain Contreras (1-4, 5.30 ERA) starts for San Antonio. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

