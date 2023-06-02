Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather

Amarillo, Texas - Tonight's scheduled game between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Springfield Cardinals has been postponed due to severe weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 3. The teams will play two (2) seven-inning contests with game one scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. Game 2 will start approximately 35-minutes after the conclusion of game 1. The HODGETOWN gates are scheduled to open at 4:00 p.m.

All Route 66 Celebration activities will be rescheduled for a later date that will be announced in the coming days. All festivities for tomorrow's Pirates & Princess Night, including the postgame fireworks show are on as originally scheduled.

All tickets purchased for tonight, June 2nd, will be good for any remaining game during the 2023 regular season excluding July 3rd and September 16th. All ticket exchanges will need to be handled in person at the Sod Poodles Box Office at HODGETOWN. Tickets can be exchanged for tomorrow's doubleheader, with one ticket needed to attend both games.

