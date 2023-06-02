Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather
June 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Amarillo, Texas - Tonight's scheduled game between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Springfield Cardinals has been postponed due to severe weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 3. The teams will play two (2) seven-inning contests with game one scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. Game 2 will start approximately 35-minutes after the conclusion of game 1. The HODGETOWN gates are scheduled to open at 4:00 p.m.
All Route 66 Celebration activities will be rescheduled for a later date that will be announced in the coming days. All festivities for tomorrow's Pirates & Princess Night, including the postgame fireworks show are on as originally scheduled.
All tickets purchased for tonight, June 2nd, will be good for any remaining game during the 2023 regular season excluding July 3rd and September 16th. All ticket exchanges will need to be handled in person at the Sod Poodles Box Office at HODGETOWN. Tickets can be exchanged for tomorrow's doubleheader, with one ticket needed to attend both games.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 2, 2023
- Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Play Ball Weekend Registration Now Open for Kids Ages 10-12 - Midland RockHounds
- Marvel & City Connect Homestand Begins Tuesday, June 6th - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather
- Soddies Lock Down Doubleheader, Win Five Straight
- Wednesday's Game Suspended in Top of the 5th
- Soddies Hold Cardinals to Three Hits in Series Opener, Earn Third Straight Win
- Chad Patrick Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week