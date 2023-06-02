Marvel & City Connect Homestand Begins Tuesday, June 6th

June 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, June 6th for their fifth homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) from Tuesday, June 6th until Sunday, June 11th.

Tuesday, June 6 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, June 7 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 8 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, June 9 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

San Diego City Connect Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of McCombs Ford West, the first 2,000 fans will receive a stylish jersey.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, June 10 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond - The Missions will take the field wearing custom Marvel-inspired jerseys.

Jersey Auction - The custom jerseys will be auctioned off following the game with the proceeds benefiting the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas.

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, fans can stay after the game to enjoy a terrific fireworks display!

Circle K Food Drive - In a partnership between the Missions, Circle K and the San Antonio Food Bank, fans will be able to donate "Summer Meals for Kids" items at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Per donation, fans can receive a pair of tickets to a future Missions game.

Play Ball Weekend - The Missions will be hosting a pre-game clinic for ages 5-12 as part of MLB's Play Ball Weekend. The clinic is free with a purchased ticket to the game. One gate will open at 4:30 p.m. and the clinic will begin at 5:00 p.m. Registration for the clinic can be completed HERE.

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, June 11 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be able to bring their four-legged friends to watch some Missions baseball!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season is the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets are on sale now. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 2, 2023

Marvel & City Connect Homestand Begins Tuesday, June 6th - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.