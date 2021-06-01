Surge Make It Three in a Row, Beat Arkansas 2-1

Wichita, KS - The Wind Surge win their first series opener at Riverfront Stadium, a narrow 2-1 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night.

Starter Chris Vallimont would have a solid day on the mound. Although he allowed five hits and three walks in only four innings, he would strike out three and only allow one run. Arkansas would only go 1-4 with runners in scoring position tonight against the Wichita hurler, and would strand seven on base. Vallimont is 24 years of age, and is the 20th ranked prospect for the Minnesota Twins, according to mlb.com.

After a leadoff double in the second inning from Andrew Bechtold, Caleb Hamilton would follow it with a double of his own to give Wichita the early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, BJ Boyd would lead of the inning with a walk, move to third on a Jermaine Palacios single, and score on the fielder's choice from Mark Contreras. Wichita would lead 2-1 after the fourth inning.

Following Vallimont's solid start, the bullpen would be called upon for five innings of work. After a productive outing out of relief in last Friday's loss, Hector Lujan continued his dominance. He would go a scoreless two and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and no walks on three strikeouts. Alex Phillips would be called on for the end of the seventh and the entire eighth, allowing no hits and no runs on one walk and three strikeouts.

In his first game back from Triple-A Saint Paul, Mark Contreras had a great reentry into Double-A. He would go 2-4 with two singles, an RBI, and three stolen bases. Three is the most stolen bases by a Wind Surge player in a single game. OF BJ Boyd continued his hitting streak, going 2-3 on the day with two singles and a walk. The Wind Surge offense would finish with nine hits.

Coming in for the ninth, Brandon Koch sent the Travelers home 1-2-3, including a strikeout to finish the game. He would collect the save for the game, while Hector Lujan picked up the win for Wichita.

NOTES: IF Sherman Johnson and OF Gilberto Celestino were promoted to Triple-A St. Paul. IF Yeltsin Encarnacion was promoted to Wichita from High-A Cedar Rapids. OF Mark Contreras was assigned to Wichita from Triple-A St. Paul. This is the first win on a Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium. Mark Contreras' three stolen bases are the most by a Wind Surge player in a single game.

COMING UP: Wichita will host the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in the second game of the series Wednesday night, with the first pitch at 7:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Austin Schulfer (1-2) against Arkansas's RHP Adam Hill (0-1). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

