Homestand Highlights: June 1 - June 6

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be hosting the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) for a six-game series to finish a stretch of 12 home games in 13 days at Arvest Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 1 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville, which will be served at the Spring Creek Treats and War Eagle Café concessions stands.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof at the Ticket Office.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One Â1/2 OFF T-shirts.

Wednesday, June 2 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY BIMBO BAKERIES USA WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday nights courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, June 3 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

THIRSTY THURSDAY - Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Coors Light Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on the concourse. The game is presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Friday, June 4 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SMOOTHIE KING

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular firework show following the game presented by Smoothie King

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola and join us each Friday night from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen Concessions stand to enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, June 5 - Los Naturales vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

LOS NATURALES JERSEY GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY ARVEST

LOS NATURALES JERSEY GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans in attendance to root on the 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' will receive a replica Los Naturales jersey as they enter courtesy of Arvest.

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Saturday night as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against the Tulsa Drillers. The two designated 'Los Naturales' games this year, which are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative, will be held at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, June 4th and Saturday, August 14th.

LOS NATURALES MONIKER - Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" will engage their Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating long-lasting memories.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola prior to the 6:05 p.m. game on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen Concessions stand to enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, June 6 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY PROJECT PREVENT FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOG DAY BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES AS WELL AS BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY GONESHÂ® PET-SAFE INCENSE STICKS.

KIDS EAT FREE - All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a FREE Hot Dog, Oreo Cookies, Teddy Grahams, & small Coca-Cola fountain drink when they enter the gates on Sunday afternoon.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. - Hot dogs are $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dogs out for Bark in the Ballpark presented by GoneshÂ® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to the game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner. This is the first of three scheduled Bark in the Ballpark events this year.

The Naturals are the Double-A Central Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket packages, single game tickets, group events, team statistics, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

