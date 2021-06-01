Happy Half-Hour All Night Long on Thursday, June 3

June 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







What if we did Happy Half-Hour...but for AN ENTIRE GAME?! On Thursday, June 3, that's exactly what's happening.

From when gates open at 6:05 p.m. all the way until the middle of the 8th inning, all fans aged 21+ can take advantage of drink specials on all adult beverages at all Hammons Field concessions stands when the Cardinals host the San Antonio Missions (AA, San Diego Padres). Happy-Half Hour...ALL NIGHT LONG.

Thursday's game is also a Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night, with brats available for just a buck all night.

For tickets, click the link below or visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/tickets.

Can't join us Thursday? Happy Half-Hour is available at every single Cardinals home game! For a full list of daily/weekly specials and promotions, visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/promotions.

