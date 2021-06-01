Pallante Keeps Runs Allowed Streak Alive, Cardinals Beat Missions 10-3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante has taken the mound six times in 2021. And six times he's allowed two or fewer runs.

Pallante is one of just two pitchers in the Double-A Central to accomplish that feat with at least five starts this season. On Tuesday night at Hammons Field, the Cardinals No. 22 prospect gave up just two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.0 innings, striking out four and improving his record to 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA.

Pallante pitched with a four-run lead for much of his night after Springfield plated five runs in the first inning of an eventual 10-3 win over the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

The first four Cardinals batters reached in that big first inning, with 1B Luken Baker putting his team up 2-1 on a 2-RBI single scoring SS Delvin Perez and 2B Nolan Gorman. Later in the inning and leading 3-1, RF David Vinsky pushed the lead to 5-1 with a 2-RBI double, driving in Baker and LF Nick Plummer. The Cardinals sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning and chased Missions starting LHP Aaron Leasher after 0.1 innings after he gave up five runs--two earned--on four hits and a walk.

Springfield added a pair of runs in the seventh when Plummer smacked a triple to deep left bringing in C Ivan Herrera and DH Alec Burleson. The run was one of three scored by Herrera, who finished the night 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI.

Three more Cardinals runs crossed in the eighth. The first came on a bases-loaded double play by Gorman followed by a two-out RBI single from Herrera and a two-out 2-RBI double by Burleson.

Gorman, Herrera, Baker and Burleson all finished with two hits for Springfield.

RHP Edgar Escobar tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth without allowing a hit or a walk and striking out two Missions.

