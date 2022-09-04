Surge Fall Short in Series Finale

Springfield, MO- The Wind Surge fell short in extra innings 4-3 in the series finale against the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday evening. The Wind Surge let go of a three-run lead in the sixth inning to split the series.

Julio Rodriguez walked-off the Cardinals in the bottom of the tenth inning as he hit an RBI single off Wichita closer Steven Cruz to score Brady Whalen and give Springfield a 4-3 victory.

The Surge struck first in the top of the third inning behind a three-run homer from Jair Camargo to give Wichita a 3-0 lead. Camargo finished one for four with three RBIs in the game.

Veteran right-hander Daniel Gossett made his ninth start of the season for the Surge and pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, three walks, and struck out three to earn the no-decision.

The Cardinals tied the game in the sixth inning as Brady Whalen and Rodriguez hit a pair of RBI doubles to score two runs. Errol Robinson followed with a single to right field to score a run and tie the game 3-3.

The Wind Surge remain in first place, leading the Cardinals by five games with 12 to play.

Notes: Wichita fell to 12-10 in series finales this season... Camargo has hit 6 home runs in his last 14 games... The Surge are now 11-6 in extra-inning games on the year. Wichita was 5-7 on the 12-game road trip, losing four times on walk-offs and dropped five one run games.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will head home to Riverfront stadium for the final home series of the season against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals starting on Tuesday, September 6th. First pitch is at 7:05 and gates open at 6:00. Pitching matchups are to be announced. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com

