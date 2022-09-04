Matt Koperniak Named STL Player of the Month

September 4, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Springfield Cardinals OF Matt Koperniak has been named St. Louis's Minor League Player of the Month for August.

Koperniak joins OF Moises Gomez (April), RHP Gordon Graceffo (April and May), INF Malcom Nunez (June) and OF Chase Pinder (Co-Player of Month, July) as Springfield Cardinals that have won a St. Louis monthly award this season.

The 24 year old caught fire in August, hitting .371 (33x89) with six home runs, 22 RBIs, five doubles and two triples through 22 games last month. He led all Cardinals Minor Leaguers in batting average, OPS (1.091), hits (33), homers, RBIs, extra-base hits (13) and total bases (60.

Koperniak authored a 15-game hitting streak from August 5 - 24, the longest hitting streak for any Cardinal this season, during which he hit .443 (27x61) with five homers, five doubles, one triple, 17 RBIs and 19 runs. His finest performance of the month came on August 9 in Amarillo when he became just the third Springfield Cardinal in team history, and first since 2011, to hit for the cycle, going 4x5 with a home run, a triple, a double, a single and four RBIs against the Sod Poodles.

In just his second pro season, Koperniak is hitting .292 with 14 home runs, 58 RBIs, 12 doubles and two triples in 100 games this year. He signed with St. Louis as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 out of Trinity College in Hartford, CT.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.