Surge Escape Midland for Sixth Straight Win

September 16, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Midland, TX - Five strong innings on the mound from Daniel Gossett led the Wind Surge to a 2-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds on Friday evening as the Surge won their sixth straight game.

The RockHounds jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning as Kyle McCann hit an RBI single to score Zack Gelof. McCann finished two for four with an RBI on the night.

Wichita got on the board in the third inning behind a two-run RBI double from Edouard Julien to give the Surge a 2-1 lead. Julien finished the night with one hit and two RBIs.

Gossett made his eleventh start of the season for Wichita and pitched five innings, allowing one run, five hits, and recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win and improve to (3-1) on the year.

The Wind Surge bullpen combined for four scoreless innings pitched and allowed only one hit and added four strikeouts.

Notes: Yunior Severino's 17 game hit streak ended with no hits in four at bats, the longest hit streak in Wind Surge history and fourth longest in Texas League this season... The Surge improved to 23-43 when their opponent scores first... DaShawn Keirsey Jr. extended his hit streak to 12 games. Major League Baseball has released the prospects heading to The Arizona Fall League, which starts this year on October 3rd.. The Minnesota Twins will send seven representatives and five are currently on the Wind Surge roster. Austin Martin, Edouard Julien and Alex Isola, Pitchers Denny Bentley, and Francis Peguero. The other two prospects are Jon Olson and Ryan Shreve.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, September 17th in a doubleheader. First pitch is at 5:00 and Cody Laweryson will get the start on the mound for Wichita. Jack Cushing will get the nod on the hill for the RockHounds. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com.

