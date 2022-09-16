HODGETOWN Events and Amarillo Symphony Ready to Celebrate America

September 16, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN Events and the Amarillo Symphony are excited for "Celebrate America'', the third outdoor Amarillo Symphony concert to be performed at the home of the Sod Poodles. The concert which is rapidly approaching is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this event are on sale now with plenty of fun and exciting hospitality and ticket options for guests. An evening of patriotic fan favorites and other exciting American musical treasures will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight and conclude with a spectacular fireworks show.

"Celebrating our 99th season, the Amarillo Symphony is thrilled to present our Celebrate America concert at HODGETOWN," said Larry Lang, Executive Director of the Amarillo Symphony. "Join us for a flag-waving program of great American music for the whole family, with special guests from the Amarillo Little Theater, a flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight, our amazing Symphony musicians, and fantastic fireworks. We look forward to seeing everyone there!"

"The Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN Events are once again excited to partner with the Amarillo Symphony for this very special and unique event. Our partnership with the Amarillo symphony originated two years ago to provide an opportunity for our community to come out and continue to enjoy the many different types of magical experiences HODGETOWN has to offer," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "The success of the past two concerts has proven that HODGETOWN not only stacks up as a premier minor league baseball facility but an incredible gathering place for fans of great music, too. We can't wait for the Amarillo and Panhandle community to come out and 'Celebrate America', together while creating once-in-a-lifetime memories."

Ticket pricing for the concert ranges from $14 to $25 depending on seat location. Tickets are available for purchase at www.SodPoodles.com or HERE. Guests can also purchase by phone at (806) 803-9547 or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office now through the day of the event or until sold out. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fantastic hospitality options for groups are once again available, including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For the ultimate intimate experience for this event, on-field, front of stage, catered VIP tables with conductor meet and greet are available on a limited basis. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call (806) 803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com. VIP Tables may also be purchased at the Amarillo Symphony office by calling (806) 376-8782.

A pre-concert band, Jim Laughlin Quintet, will entertain the crowd just after gates open for the evening to shortly before the symphony performance begins so fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy all the night has to offer.

The Amarillo Symphony performance is generously sponsored by Barnes Jewelry, Terry and Janette Caviness, Street Toyota, Arthur Judson Foundation, Sprouse, Shrader, Smith PLLC, Amarillo National Bank, Underwood Law, Physicians Surgical Hospitals, FirstBank Southwest, and our media partners Channel 10.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.