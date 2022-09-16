Naturals Fall 11-6 as Roughriders Even Series
September 16, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell behind early to the Frisco RoughRiders and could not come back, dropping Friday's game 11-6, as the series evened with two wins each.
After Frisco struck in the first with an RBI double, Naturals right fielder Tyler Gentry responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double of his own to score Luca Tresh and tie the game at 1-1.
The RoughRiders leapt ahead in the second with five runs against Naturals starter Alec Marsh, who surrendered six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts over four innings.
After Marsh kept Frisco scoreless in the third and fourth innings, Northwest Arkansas added two runs in the bottom of the fifth, on a two-run homer from John Rave, the left fielder's 14th this season with the Naturals.
Charlie Neuweiler cruised through a 1-2-3 fifth inning, but after the Naturals brought the game within three runs, ran into trouble in the sixth and was tagged for five runs, with the RoughRiders jumping out to an 11-3 lead.
Kasey Kalich and C.J. Eldred combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief behind Neuweiler, giving the Naturals an opportunity to get back in the game.
Seuly Matias capped a string of four singles in the seventh inning to plate two runs, then Gavin Stupienski singled in a run in the bottom of the ninth to keep the game alive, but the comeback fell short, in the five-run defeat.
Tresh and Rave each collected three hits in the game, while Tresh scored three times and Rave scored twice. As a team, Northwest Arkansas had 12 hits, while drawing two walks.
Anthony Veneziano heads to the mound Saturday for the Naturals, who will try and jump ahead in the series, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 16, 2022
- Riders Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2014 with Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals Fall 11-6 as Roughriders Even Series - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Fall to Cardinals Ten Innings - Tulsa Drillers
- Bats Break Out, Bravo Slams Door for Friday Night Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Cardinals Outlast Drillers, 7-5, in 10 Innings - Springfield Cardinals
- Hooks Hit Four Homers and Hand Travs Loss - Arkansas Travelers
- Flying Chanclas Suffer Friday Night Loss to Amarillo - San Antonio Missions
- Flying Chanclas Suffer Friday Night Loss to Amarillo - San Antonio Missions
- Surge Escape Midland for Sixth Straight Win - Wichita Wind Surge
- Walston & Crew Blank San Antonio 7-0 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drey Dazzles in MLB Debut - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- HODGETOWN Events and Amarillo Symphony Ready to Celebrate America - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Offense Falls Flat in Loss to Northwest Arkansas - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Northwest Arkansas Naturals Stories
- Naturals Fall 11-6 as Roughriders Even Series
- Naturals Top RoughRiders Behind Pair of Three-Run Frames
- Naturals Fall Behind Early in 9-2 Defeat by Roughriders
- Alcantara Earns Win in Double-A Debut as Naturals Take Series Opener with Frisco
- Veneziano Throws Eighth Quality Start of Season, But Naturals Shut out by Wichita