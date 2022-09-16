Offense Falls Flat in Loss to Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-3 on Thursday night from Arvest Ballpark. Though the Riders lost, a Midland loss as well dropped their magic number to just one to clinch a second-half South Division Championship.

Northwest Arkansas (26-40, 57-77) drew first blood in the bottom of the third inning against Frisco (36-29, 72-62) starter Seth Nordlin when Luca Tresh cranked a three-run home run to put the Naturals on the board.

That score held until the Riders tied the game in the top of the sixth with three runs of their own. Evan Carter began the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Luisangle Acuna in to cut the score to 3-1. Thomas Saggese then made it a one-run game with an RBI single before a run came in on a double play to tie the game at 3-3.

The Naturals immediately countered in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead right back when Seuly Matias ripped an RBI single and Diego Hernandez added on with a two-run single to push the lead to 6-3.

Frisco was held to just five hits on the night, two from Carter for the only multi-hit night.

Marc Church (1-3) took the loss for the Riders, allowing three runs over 0.1 innings. Christian Chamberlain (3-0) brought home the win for the Naturals over his two innings while Emilio Marquez earned the save.

The RoughRiders and Naturals meet for game four of the series on Friday, September 16th at 7:05 p.m. RHP Mason Englert (1-1, 3.38) starts for the Riders against RHP Alec Marsh (1-14, 7.10) for Northwest Arkansas.

