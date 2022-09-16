Flying Chanclas Suffer Friday Night Loss to Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - For the second consecutive night, the San Antonio Missions took the field wearing their Flying Chanclas uniforms. For the fourth consecutive game this series, San Antonio was defeated by the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Flying Chanclas were shutout for the 10th time this season as they collected just four hits. Amarillo plated seven runs on nine hits while claiming the victory.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio. Making his Nelson Wolff Stadium debut, the southpaw allowed two runs on two hits in the top of the first inning. Jorge Lawlar drove in Dalesandro with a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

Amarillo made it a 6-0 game in the sixth inning. With one out in the frame, Wolf allowed back-to-back singles to Alexander and Vukovich. Alexander, who had stolen second base following his base hit, scored on the Vukovich single. Vukovich stole second base and scored on a ground-rule double from Diaz.

Walston, the 5th-ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks' organization, put together a stellar outing against the Flying Chanclas. The southpaw tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits, issuing two walks, and striking out four batters.

San Antonio had a chance to end the shutout in the seventh inning. Facing Kenny Hernandez, Rodriguez began the inning with a double. He advanced to third base following a ground out from Rivas. Rodriguez was left stranded after Kelvin Melean grounded out.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 29-38 (2nd half), 67-67 (overall) on the season

10th shutout loss of the season

Ripken Reyes: 9th outfield assist of the season in the 4th inning

Noel Vela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Jackson Wolf (#13 Padres prospect): L, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 3 K

Joshua Mears (#14 Padres prospect): 0-2, BB, K

Tirso Ornelas (#18 Padres prospect): DNP

Kevin Kopps (#23 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, K

Alek Jacob (#24 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday, September 17th. Right-hander Brandon Komar (4-4, 6.45) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ross Carver (2-4, 9.56) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

